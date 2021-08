Cara the disappearing snake

Cara the Burmese python, part of the Blue Zoo Aquarium in the mall, escaped from her enclosure last month. Part of the mall was closed; it must have been a slow day as the story made national news. She was found 3 days later in the ceiling, was checked out at the LSU vet school and is now back on display. I took my grandson to see her, but he was underwhelmed. His pet snake used to escape fairly often.