Photo 2676
Afghanistan
When Brandon was deployed to Afghanistan, I asked him to send me some pictures. The Army advises families not to share information about place and time of deployment, so I've never shared any of his photos with anyone.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
1
0
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
Tags
afghanistan
Lou Ann
ace
This is a beautiful image. Devastating news from Afghanistan this week. I’m glad your son is home.
August 17th, 2021
