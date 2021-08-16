Previous
Next
Afghanistan by eudora
Photo 2676

Afghanistan

When Brandon was deployed to Afghanistan, I asked him to send me some pictures. The Army advises families not to share information about place and time of deployment, so I've never shared any of his photos with anyone.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is a beautiful image. Devastating news from Afghanistan this week. I’m glad your son is home.
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise