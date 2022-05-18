Sign up
Photo 2831
Katydid
No Mow May?
I figure maybe bugs can be included in No Mow May, since I also didn't spray to kill insects. In the interest of full disclosure, for No Mow May I am still mowing my lawn, but I'm taking pictures of wildflowers in and around our house and our son's.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
nomowmay-22
