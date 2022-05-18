Previous
Next
Katydid by eudora
Photo 2831

Katydid

No Mow May?

I figure maybe bugs can be included in No Mow May, since I also didn't spray to kill insects. In the interest of full disclosure, for No Mow May I am still mowing my lawn, but I'm taking pictures of wildflowers in and around our house and our son's.

18th May 2022 18th May 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
775% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise