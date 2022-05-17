Sign up
Photo 2831
You gotta do what you gotta do
Wish I could read the whole poster. Wish that apostrophe hadn't jumped out at me.
May half and half
17th May 2022
17th May 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
Tags
mayhalf22.
