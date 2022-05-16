Previous
Next
Ghost sign by eudora
Photo 2832

Ghost sign

Before the building was renovated and windows added, the sign said something about electric motor repairs.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
776% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise