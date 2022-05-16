Sign up
Photo 2832
Ghost sign
Before the building was renovated and windows added, the sign said something about electric motor repairs.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
387
2835
2836
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th May 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
