Photo 2881
Swamp sunflower
My neighbor has this native plant in her yard because, besides being pretty, its flowers attract bees and its seeds, birds. (My shots of bees were blurry!)
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th October 2022 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swampsunflower
