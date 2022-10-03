Previous
American Beautyberry by eudora
American Beautyberry

We have an interesting neighbor whose yard is full of native plants. This one grows in her front yard under a huge live oak tree. Beautyberry is sort of nondescript until fall when the berries turn purple.
