The Dog Pound by eudora
Photo 2879

The Dog Pound

Not a real dog pound, but the boys' locker room for the Lutcher High School Bulldogs. For two of my boys, the locker room was the Redemptorist High Wolves' Den.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

