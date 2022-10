He did it!

A lot of firsts for my grandson--first year of high school, first year on a swim team and, today, his first 100-meter backstroke. I love kids' sports. Even if they don't win races or play on varsity, they get good exercise, make friends, get off their electronic devices, and learn about teamwork and sportsmanship.



My personal goal for October: photograph something other than old houses and closed churches!