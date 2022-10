My car, my camera and Vera Bradley

A random shot as I drove home today.



Before we moved to Florida, my granddaughters and I had hardly heard of Vera Bradley. The bags were very trendy there, but they are expensive. Then we found an outlet. We got backpacks and lunch boxes and purses and wallets and and all sizes of tote bags. Then we moved away and haven't gotten any new Vera Bradley since. I still use mine, but the girls have moved on.