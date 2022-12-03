Sign up
Photo 2932
Jazz vocalist Ashley Orlando
She sang in four languages!
At the West Baton Rouge Museum holiday open house.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
Tags
musician
,
wbrmuseum
katy
ace
such a great portrait of her and I bet it was fascinating to hear
December 5th, 2022
