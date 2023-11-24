Previous
Next
How dogs celebrate Thanksgiving by eudora
Photo 3121

How dogs celebrate Thanksgiving

Two of my grand dogs tussling while the people got ready for Thanksgiving dinner.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love this!
November 29th, 2023  
margonaut ace
That's the international "play" position, in dog language.
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise