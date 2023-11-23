Sign up
Photo 3120
Thanksgiving
A smaller group this year but a happy one. Lauren is home from college, Maria just got a job and Marshall took a break from memorizing "To be or not to be" from Hamlet.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
0
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
thanksgiving
Dawn
ace
A lovely group photo
November 29th, 2023
