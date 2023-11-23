Previous
Thanksgiving by eudora
Thanksgiving

A smaller group this year but a happy one. Lauren is home from college, Maria just got a job and Marshall took a break from memorizing "To be or not to be" from Hamlet.
Dawn ace
A lovely group photo
November 29th, 2023  
