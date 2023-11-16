Previous
Next
Such a deal by eudora
Photo 3120

Such a deal

My granddaughter loves oyster dressing, but I told her at these prices she might not have any for Thanksgiving dinner this year. My son came to the rescue. We didn't ask how much he paid for the oysters!

16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my word! I am speechless! Your son is a prince!
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise