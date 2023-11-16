Sign up
Photo 3120
Such a deal
My granddaughter loves oyster dressing, but I told her at these prices she might not have any for Thanksgiving dinner this year. My son came to the rescue. We didn't ask how much he paid for the oysters!
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
1
0
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy
Oh my word! I am speechless! Your son is a prince!
December 7th, 2023
