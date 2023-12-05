Sign up
Photo 3133
Bergeron house
In Louisiana, sometimes fall colors wait until it's almost Christmas.
Rural Life Museum
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
rurallifemuseum
architecture-1
katy
Neat looking house and I was noticing just today that our "fall" colors are just now appearing
December 7th, 2023
