St. Mary's Assumption Church by eudora
Photo 3134

St. Mary's Assumption Church

Built in 1858 for the German immigrant community in New Orleans. The statues and stained glass were imported from Germany.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Diane

ace
eudora
