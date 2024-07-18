Previous
All's well that ends well by eudora
Photo 3267

All's well that ends well

If I had not been talking to my granddaughter, I may not have missed my turn, but then I would not have seen this exuberant house.

According to the sign on the house, New Orleans jazz clarinetist Alphonse Picou lived here at the time of his death in 1961.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yl28cD3YZo (The recording was made around 1959 and the quality is poor, but he was about 80 years old then!)
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wonderfully happy accident!!
July 19th, 2024  
katy ace
This is quite elaborate even for New Orleans standards! So glad you discovered it I loved the music.! What instrument is that he is playing? Oh I see you said it was a clarinet, but I’ve never seen one that looked like that before.
July 19th, 2024  
