All's well that ends well

If I had not been talking to my granddaughter, I may not have missed my turn, but then I would not have seen this exuberant house.According to the sign on the house, New Orleans jazz clarinetist Alphonse Picou lived here at the time of his death in 1961. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yl28cD3YZo (The recording was made around 1959 and the quality is poor, but he was about 80 years old then!)