Previous
Photo 3267
All's well that ends well
If I had not been talking to my granddaughter, I may not have missed my turn, but then I would not have seen this exuberant house.
According to the sign on the house, New Orleans jazz clarinetist Alphonse Picou lived here at the time of his death in 1961.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yl28cD3YZo
(The recording was made around 1959 and the quality is poor, but he was about 80 years old then!)
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011.
3955
photos
41
followers
50
following
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
18th July 2024 11:16am
nola
,
jazzlandmarks
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wonderfully happy accident!!
July 19th, 2024
katy
ace
This is quite elaborate even for New Orleans standards! So glad you discovered it I loved the music.! What instrument is that he is playing? Oh I see you said it was a clarinet, but I’ve never seen one that looked like that before.
July 19th, 2024
