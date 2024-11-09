Sugar mill

IDK what this is called. It's equipment from a dismantled sugar mill that is displayed at LSU's Rural Life Museum. I wasn't going to post it, but I didn't get out much today. Tonight Alabama plays at LSU, a huge football rivalry and an ESPN GameDay. People began tailgating early in the day, traffic was awful and I stayed home.



Another shot with a vintage 50 mm lens. Old film cameras and lenses have gotten trendy. Maria borrowed my Yashica film point-and-shoot that I bought years ago at a thrift store for $5-10. I looked up the current value. People are asking $450!



Better on black.