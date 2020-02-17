Sign up
239 / 365
Hill Memorial Library
I've already posted another photo of the Hill Library but decided to include this one as well also because it depicts several things I love: libraries, schools, vintage buildings and live oak trees!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Diane Owens
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
lsu
for2020
hilllibrary
