An unknown soldier by eudora
241 / 365

An unknown soldier

As the parent of a former soldier, unknown military graves always break my heart. This one is from the Civil War, a Union soldier who died and was buried in Louisiana. There was a mother somewhere. . . .
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
