Under the live oaks by eudora
259 / 365

Under the live oaks

A small pavilion at the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple in Baton Rouge. This was taken one spring. I'm going through old photos on the days I don't get out.
6th December 2020 6th Dec 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
