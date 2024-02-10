Previous
Another colonnade by eudora
Photo 515

Another colonnade

I posted a similar shot of LSU a few days ago. This is at Stanford University.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How beautiful! I love the light and the composition Diane
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise