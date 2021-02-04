Sign up
Photo 1420
Tricolored Heron
This heron was doing a little fishing in the shallows, and because I was up on the pier, it didn't seem to mind my camera.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th February 2021 12:14pm
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
beach
,
heron
,
outdoor
,
florida
,
water bird
,
shallows
,
tricolored heron
