Previous
Next
Tricolored Heron by falcon11
Photo 1420

Tricolored Heron

This heron was doing a little fishing in the shallows, and because I was up on the pier, it didn't seem to mind my camera.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise