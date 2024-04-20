Sign up
Photo 484
Cooper's Hawk
A quick shot of this hawk through the kitchen window. It was eyeing up some kind of critter in the yard, but went away without scoring dinner.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
cooper's hawk
