A Skipper Sipper
There is a beautiful pollinator garden at the edge of the parking lot at my local supermarket. It was full of bees, beetles and butterflies when I was there today.
13th July 2024
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
coneflower
,
skipper
,
purple coneflower
