Photo 491
Just Resting
This Eastern Pondhawk Dragonfly came back to this metal pole again and again, so I was ready to shoot when it landed.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
insect
dragonfly
eastern pondhawk dragonfly
