Previous
Zinna Group by falcon11
Photo 496

Zinna Group

Two very different takes on this garden scene at Bauer Park. Which do you prefer? See my main album for the other shot. https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-08-01
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of this field
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise