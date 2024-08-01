Sign up
Photo 496
Zinna Group
Two very different takes on this garden scene at Bauer Park. Which do you prefer? See my main album for the other shot.
https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-08-01
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3011
photos
75
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
1st August 2024 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
zinnia
,
bauer park
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture of this field
August 2nd, 2024
