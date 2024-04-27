Sign up
Previous
Photo 485
Tree Swallow
I am posting this for Kerry. There are always tree swallows flying around at Bauer Park, but they are very hard to get in flight. There were a pair of them near a nesting box, and they came out for some fresh air.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th April 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
lichen
,
swallow
,
tree swallow
,
bauer park
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and gorgeous sheen on its head.
April 29th, 2024
Lin
ace
I have never seen a bird with such gorgeous color. Beautifully captured.
April 29th, 2024
