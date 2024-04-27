Previous
Tree Swallow by falcon11
Photo 485

Tree Swallow

I am posting this for Kerry. There are always tree swallows flying around at Bauer Park, but they are very hard to get in flight. There were a pair of them near a nesting box, and they came out for some fresh air.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Diana ace
Lovely capture and gorgeous sheen on its head.
April 29th, 2024  
Lin ace
I have never seen a bird with such gorgeous color. Beautifully captured.
April 29th, 2024  
