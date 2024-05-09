Sign up
Previous
Photo 2431
Emerging Allium
Filling in again today while I work on the to do lists for my summer solo show at a local library. I plan to mat and frame 20-24 pieces.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2917
photos
73
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th May 2024 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bulb
,
flower
,
bud
,
close-up
,
botanical
,
texture
,
allium
