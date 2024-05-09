Previous
Emerging Allium by falcon11
Emerging Allium

Filling in again today while I work on the to do lists for my summer solo show at a local library. I plan to mat and frame 20-24 pieces.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
