Purple Gallinule

My first visit to the Celery Fields boardwalk in Sarasota was a big success. We saw more than a dozen species of birds, a few turtles, 3 alligators and more. Here is some info on the Purple Gallinule from Wikipedia:

Purple gallinule is an alternative name for two species of birds in the rail family. It can refer to:

Purple swamphen, a group of closely related species of swamphen of the Old World or

American purple gallinule, Porphyrio martinicus of the New World