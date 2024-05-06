Previous
Simply Red by falcon11
Photo 486

Simply Red

Tulips at the entrance to the New England Botanic Gardens at Tower Hill, West Boylston, MA. The gardens were full of tulips and other spring bulbs, flowering magnolias, early ephemerals and all kinds of unusual trees.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
May 7th, 2024  
