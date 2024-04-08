Previous
Sunset on The Beach

We were wondering if the sunset after the eclipse would be different. Hard to say, but it sure was beautiful.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
Wow, that sure is stunning, what a sight to behold!
April 9th, 2024  
