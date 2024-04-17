Sign up
Photo 483
White Spirea
This lovely shrub is also called Thunberg's Meadowsweet and is blooming in my mother's yard. See a close-up in my Main album:
http://365project.org/falcon11/365/2024-04-18
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2893
photos
71
followers
20
following
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
spring
,
shrub
,
blossoms
,
spirea
,
thunberg meadowsweet
