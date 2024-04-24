Sign up
Photo 2416
Solo Mallard
It's time to get back out into the woods here in CT. I visited the Hammonasset River today and spent a lot of time doing abstract water patterns. When I looked up, this beauty was drifting off. Perhaps his mate is nesting.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th April 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
river
,
duck
,
connecticut
,
mallard
,
hammonasset river
