Previous
Next
Solo Mallard by falcon11
Photo 2416

Solo Mallard

It's time to get back out into the woods here in CT. I visited the Hammonasset River today and spent a lot of time doing abstract water patterns. When I looked up, this beauty was drifting off. Perhaps his mate is nesting.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
662% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise