Late Day Light by falcon11
Photo 2424

Late Day Light

These Narcissus were in the grass at the beach, where I went for my evening walk. I was surprised to see a lot of jellyfish in the water, which is really early for them.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
May 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such sweet faces and light
May 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They are beautiful
May 3rd, 2024  
