Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2425
Proud Homeowner
There were a lot of Tree Swallows flying around at Bauer Park this morning, but they are just too fast to photograph in flight.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2910
photos
73
followers
21
following
664% complete
View this month »
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Latest from all albums
485
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd May 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
birdhouse
,
swallow
,
tree swallow
,
bauer park
Jane Pittenger
ace
I know what you mean
May 4th, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot of this one.
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close