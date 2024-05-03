Previous
Proud Homeowner by falcon11
Proud Homeowner

There were a lot of Tree Swallows flying around at Bauer Park this morning, but they are just too fast to photograph in flight.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

@falcon11
Jane Pittenger ace
I know what you mean
May 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot of this one.
May 4th, 2024  
