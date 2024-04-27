Sign up
Previous
Photo 2419
Impressions of Spring
Some playing around with a cellphone app AvgCamPro which allows multiple exposures as you move the phone. Thoughts? Love it? Hate it?
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2903
photos
73
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Taken
26th April 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
floral
,
impressionistic
,
artistic
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful like an impressionist's painting
April 27th, 2024
