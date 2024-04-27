Previous
Impressions of Spring by falcon11
Impressions of Spring

Some playing around with a cellphone app AvgCamPro which allows multiple exposures as you move the phone. Thoughts? Love it? Hate it?
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Corinne C
Beautiful like an impressionist's painting
April 27th, 2024  
