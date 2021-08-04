Sign up
Photo 1588
Dill Stars Fabric - Green on White
I have finally finished a new fabric collection that is up for sale on spoonflower.com here:
https://www.spoonflower.com/en/collections/525123
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1971
photos
46
followers
19
following
435% complete
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
Tags
green
,
design
,
sketch
,
fabric
,
starbursts
,
dill
