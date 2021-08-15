Previous
Male Green Frog by falcon11
Photo 1596

Male Green Frog

I almost stepped on this little guy -- he was so well camouflaged in the grass.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
