Photo 1751
Late Afternoon Fishing
My snowy egret pal was in his usual spot fishing from a moored boat in the canal. There were a lot of little fish around, and we saw a couple of dolphins in the bay as well.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
Taken
23rd February 2022 4:44pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
egret
,
florida
,
water bird
,
snowy egret
