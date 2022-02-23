Previous
Next
Late Afternoon Fishing by falcon11
Photo 1751

Late Afternoon Fishing

My snowy egret pal was in his usual spot fishing from a moored boat in the canal. There were a lot of little fish around, and we saw a couple of dolphins in the bay as well.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise