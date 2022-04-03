Sign up
Photo 1784
Stormy Seas
The thunderstorms never developed, but I liked the drama of this scene, photographed with my cell phone using a slow shutter speed app.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd April 2022 11:11am
sea
ocean
waves
clouds
slow shutter
gulf
seascape
camera+2
Diana
Such a wonderful capture and combination! Love the stormy sky and peaceful ocean.
April 3rd, 2022
