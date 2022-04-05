Previous
Spider Webs Gone Crazy by falcon11
Photo 1786

Spider Webs Gone Crazy

We got to Myakka River State park today before 9 am when it was still foggy. I guessed that there might be some spider webs on thePower Line Trail and it did not disappoint.

A young deer here: https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2022-04-05
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
