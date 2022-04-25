Previous
Eastern Cottontail by falcon11
Photo 1806

Eastern Cottontail

Our backyard rabbits are very active right now with lots of jumping and running around. It is breeding season, and I have already seen one new bunny. We have 4 that I know of - two large, one medium and one baby.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
What a great shot of your garden action, such an exciting time for you. Do you keep them as pets, or are they just visiting?
April 26th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
@ludwigsdiana No they are wild in my back yard "zoo". They have lived under a large juniper bush for 30 years, so we co-exist.
April 26th, 2022  
