Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1834
Strike a Pose
This rooster did not seem to mind us photographing him at Wickham Park today.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2246
photos
53
followers
20
following
502% complete
View this month »
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Latest from all albums
1830
410
1831
1832
411
1833
412
1834
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
24th May 2022 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
rooster
,
aviary
,
wickham park
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute pose, Be proud and chest forward lol
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close