Photo 1854
Budding Golden Spirea
I have been at my computer for the past couple of days watching the B+H Optics Photo Conference. The programs have been wonderful. Here is the link, and they will be streaming many of the programs again tomorrow.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/promotion/15107/optic.html?section=overview
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2271
photos
54
followers
20
following
507% complete
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1849
416
1850
1851
1852
417
1853
1854
Views
3
Album
Main Album
iPhone XS
iPhone XS
Taken
13th June 2022 9:33am
Public
Public
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
buds
,
blossoms
,
spirea
,
golden spirea
,
camera+2
