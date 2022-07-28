Sign up
Photo 1899
Mid-Flutter
We have an ongoing camera club project called "Motion and Stillness," so I clicked the shutter before this swallowtail settled in to get the blur.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
blur
,
motion
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
flutter
,
swallowtail
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
