Devil's Trumpet (Datura) by falcon11
Photo 1951

Devil's Trumpet (Datura)

I was able to grab a few shots in between thunderstorms today. The latent summer flowers are popping with the new moisture, although their season is technically past.
More about Datura from wikipedia: "Datura is a genus of nine species of highly poisonous, vespertine-flowering plants belonging to the nightshade family Solanaceae. They are commonly known as thornapples or jimsonweeds, but are also known as devil's trumpets. Other English common names include moonflower, devil's weed, and hell's bells."
22nd September 2022

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Photo Details

