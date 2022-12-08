Previous
Underwater Palm by falcon11
Underwater Palm

I was fascinated but the light on this palm in the otter tank at Mote Aquarium.
8th December 2022

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Diana ace
How gorgeous that is, wonderful capture and light.
December 8th, 2022  
