Photo 2026
Underwater Palm
I was fascinated but the light on this palm in the otter tank at Mote Aquarium.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2464
photos
56
followers
20
following
555% complete
View this month »
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th November 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
light
,
palm
,
greenery
,
underwater
Diana
ace
How gorgeous that is, wonderful capture and light.
December 8th, 2022
