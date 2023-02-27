Sign up
Photo 2082
In the beginning....
There are a lot of very tiny fish in the bay right now, and I caught this school swimming around the green lights under the dock.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2532
photos
63
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Main Album
ILCE-6600
26th February 2023 7:00pm
Tags
green
,
school
,
fish
,
water life
