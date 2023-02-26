Previous
Great Blue Heron Fishing by falcon11
Great Blue Heron Fishing

I got up early and walked the beach this morning dodging the dead fish and eels that succumbed to the red tide. This heron tried one, shook it around awhile and then abandoned it and flew off. Guess they like their fish fresh too.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

