Photo 2081
Great Blue Heron Fishing
I got up early and walked the beach this morning dodging the dead fish and eels that succumbed to the red tide. This heron tried one, shook it around awhile and then abandoned it and flew off. Guess they like their fish fresh too.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
bird
beach
waves
surf
heron
florida
gulf of mexico
great blue heron
